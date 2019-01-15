WATCH LIVESenate Judiciary Committee Hearing On Nomination Of Will Barr To Attorney General
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in gated Pembroke Pines community.

Just before 5 a.m., police received reports about gunfire in Cobblestone. Arriving officers found the body of a man in a playground area at SW 147th Terrace and SW 7th Street. He had been shot multiple times.

A yellow tarp covers the body of a man who was shot to death in Pembroke Pines. (Source: CBS4)

The entrances to the community were immediately secured and police set up a perimeter.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter was called in to assist in the search for a suspect or suspects. The search came up empty.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

