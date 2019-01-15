Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An admiral of the U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed in a letter to all service members that they will not be receiving their next paycheck.

Adm. Karl Schultz posted a letter on Tuesday addressed to the Coast Guard’s over 42,000 members.

In the letter, Schultz remarks that this is the first time to his knowledge that service members wouldn’t be paid due to a government shutdown.

The letter reads, in part:

“I recognize the anxiety and uncertainty this situation places on you and your family, and we are working closely with service organizations on your behalf. To this end, I am encouraged to share that Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) has received a $15 million donation from USAA to support our people in need. In partnership with CGMA, the American Red Cross will assist in the distribution of these funds to our military and civilian workforce requiring assistance.”

Schultz also says that senior leadership, including U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, remain fully engaged in discussions.

It unclear what impact those discussions would have, if any, on the government shutdown that has been fueled by the impasse over funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

