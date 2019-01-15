The Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Broward County, in partnership with Mt. Bethel Human Services Corp., On Call Leadership, Inc. and dozens of other organizations, presents the 33311 Walk and Family Festival on January 26, 10 a.m.-2p.m. at Joseph C. Carter Park, 1450 W. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

The event, which launches a 4-month-long Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign, will feature entertainment from 103.5 The Beat Stichiz and DJ Ivory, local student dance troupes, dozens of vendors providing free resources and giveaways, and information on how to keep children safe from abuse and neglect. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to join a community march with a stop at the Art House to express support for “Growing the Voice of Our Future” this year’s theme of the campaign. The 33311 Walk and Family Festival will highlight the importance for youth of “Knowing Your History”, celebrating accomplishments, learning from the past and creating a brighter future.

Other community events throughout the four-month campaign that will culminate in April, during Child Abuse Prevention Month include:

Survivor’s Stroll (March 2), the Me & My Dad Challenge (March 30), and the Family Fun & Resource Fair (April 13).

For information on Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children visit www.cscbroward.org/broward-aware or call 954-377-1119.

Above content provided by Children’s Services Council of Broward County.