TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – Many full-time students in Florida could be excused from serving on juries, under a proposal filed Tuesday for the 2019 legislative session.

The measure (HB 277), filed by Rep. Melony Bell, R-Fort Meade, would allow people to request being excused from jury duty if they are 21 or younger and are enrolled as full-time students in high schools, state colleges, state universities or private postsecondary institutions.

Current law allows some other groups to be excused from jury service, including law-enforcement officers who are excused unless they choose to serve.

Judges, for example, also excuse women who are expectant mothers and may excuse attorneys and physicians.

Also, the governor and members of the state Cabinet are disqualified from jury service.

