MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made it clear that it’s a priority to improve the state’s environmental crisis.

Days after DeSantis asked for the entire board at the South Florida Water Management District to step down, two of its members resigned.

The resignations came from Daniel O’Keefe and Carlos Diaz.

O’Keefe was the chairman of the nine member board.

He was appointed by Governor Rick Scott in 2011 and reappointed five years later.

His term would have expired in 2020.

Diaz was appointed in May.

This term was also set to expire next year.