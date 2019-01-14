Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A Broward County high school student has been arrested for making threats on social media.

According to Pembroke Pines police, a 17-year-old student at West Broward High School was taken into custody on Monday.

Police responded to the school after being notified of a threatening post on the social media app Snapchat made by a student.

School administrators alerted School Resource Officers, who made contact with the student.

An investigation by Pines PD’s Threat Assessment Team revealed that the threatening post was made on Thursday, January 10th.

Police say in the video posted to Snapchat, the student is seen racking a semi-automatic handgun along with the text “Me if U don’t vote for me for Senioritis.”

The video was taken at the Nexus Gun Range in Davie, per police.

According to authorities, the student admitted to posting the video but said that he did not intend to act upon the threat.

He also told police that he does not have any access to firearms at his home.

Authorities have charged the student “with a 2nd Degree Felony for making a false report concerning use of a firearm in a violent manner,” according to a release by Pines PD.