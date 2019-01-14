Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida will be feeling an enjoyable dip in degrees for the next few days.

After a foggy start across South Florida Monday, which came as a cold front moved through, there was plenty of sunshine left behind.

Monday night, temperatures will fall to the upper 60s and eventually the upper 50s on Tuesday morning. Northerly winds are helping bring the colder, drier air into South Florida.

The average low this time of year is 60-degrees.

In other parts of the Sunshine state, lows will fall to the 40’s for Central Florida and the frigid 30’s across North Florida.

High pressure will stay in control the next few days and provide for chilly morning and comfortable afternoons. Tuesday’s highs will be pleasant in the low 70’s. Our average high is 76 degrees.

Tuesday night will likely be a bit colder with some locations dropping to the low to mid 50’s overnight. Wednesday afternoon our highs remain in the low 70’s. By Thursday, our lows will be in the upper 50’s and highs will rebound back to normal in the upper 70’s.

By Friday morning, our lows will be in the low 60’s. Highs will be in the upper 70’s. We warm back to the 80’s by Saturday.