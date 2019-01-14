Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX) opened the much-anticipated Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at the SR 836/NW 57th Avenue interchange today at 5 a.m.

MDX announced there would be a new traffic pattern for all expressway entrance and exit ramps, as well as lanes on NW 57th Avenue.

Here is what MDX said about the new traffic pattern:

Northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue drivers wishing to access westbound SR 836 will use a new entrance ramp located just

south of the old entrance ramp.

Southbound NW 57th Avenue drivers will now be able to access eastbound SR 836 using a

new entrance ramp located on the southeast side of the interchange.