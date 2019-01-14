Comments
Northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue drivers wishing to access westbound SR 836 will use a new entrance ramp located just
south of the old entrance ramp.
Southbound NW 57th Avenue drivers will now be able to access eastbound SR 836 using a
new entrance ramp located on the southeast side of the interchange.
Drivers on NW 57th Avenue will briefly cross to the left as they pass under
the expressway overpass and then return to the right side of the road.
Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX) opened the much-anticipated Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at the SR 836/NW 57th Avenue interchange today at 5 a.m.
MDX announced there would be a new traffic pattern for all expressway entrance and exit ramps, as well as lanes on NW 57th Avenue.
Here is what MDX said about the new traffic pattern:
south of the old entrance ramp.
new entrance ramp located on the southeast side of the interchange.
the expressway overpass and then return to the right side of the road.
DDIs may be new to South Florida, but they achieved positive results in places like Atlanta’s metro area.
Commuters are urged to follow the new traffic pattern and look for message signs indicating the new ramp locations.
All drivers are expected to follow all signs and pavement markings in the interchange.
For more information, click here.