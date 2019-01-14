CBS All Access has announced plans to expand the “Star Trek” universe with a new live-action series in development starring Michelle Yeoh. This series will expand on Yeoh’s current role as a member of Starfleet’s Section 31 division, a shadow organization within the Federation, on Star Trek: Discovery, which debuts its second season Thursday, Jan. 17 exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States.

“Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades. As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her,” said Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman. “Erika and Boey are remarkable, exciting writers who bring a fresh perspective to the world of ‘Star Trek,’ and we’re all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou.”

“I’m so excited to continue telling these rich ‘Star Trek’ stories,” said Michelle Yeoh. “Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes – certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!’”

The development of this new untitled series is the latest expansion of the “Star Trek” franchise. In addition to the hit original series Star Trek: Discovery, returning with season two on Thursday, Jan. 17, and Star Trek: Short Treks, a series of short stories tied to Star Trek: Discovery and the overall “Star Trek” universe, CBS has announced a new untitled “Star Trek” series featuring Sir Patrick Stewart, reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, as well as its first animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan.