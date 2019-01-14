Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A Miccosukee police officer was arrested after he reportedly hit and kicked his girlfriend in the couple’s Pembroke Pines home.

According to police, Robert Downer, 28, and his girlfriend got into an argument last Friday over personal matters.

As the fight grew more heated, the woman told police that Downer repeatedly struck and kicked her in the bathroom. She said when she fell to the ground, he grabbed her cell phone and tried to break it so she couldn’t call for help. He reportedly threatened to shoot her if she called the police.

Officers noted that the woman had some bruising on her lower back and left triceps.

Police contacted Downer by phone and he turned himself in. He’s been charged with battery.