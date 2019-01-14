  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Domestic Battery, Local TV, Pembroke Pines

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A Miccosukee police officer was arrested after he reportedly hit and kicked his girlfriend in the couple’s Pembroke Pines home.

According to police, Robert Downer, 28, and his girlfriend got into an argument last Friday over personal matters.

As the fight grew more heated, the woman told police that Downer repeatedly struck and kicked her in the bathroom. She said when she fell to the ground, he grabbed her cell phone and tried to break it so she couldn’t call for help. He reportedly threatened to shoot her if she called the police.

Officers noted that the woman had some bruising on her lower back and left triceps.

Police contacted Downer by phone and he turned himself in. He’s been charged with battery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s