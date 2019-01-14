Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was shot by an assault rifle while trying to get his wallet back from three men who robbed him.

Miami-Dade police said on January 6th, Juan Mendoza was walking to his car in the area of NW 30th Avenue and NW 76th Street when he bent down to pick up his wallet which had dropped on the ground.

As he did so three men, described as being in the early to mid-20s, ran up to Mendoza, 54, and one of the men, who was armed with an assault-style rifle, began to beat him.

The trio then robbed Mendoza and took off in a Hyundai Accent.

Mendoza got into his own car and followed them for several blocks. At one point, the robbers stopped and the man with the assault rifle got out and fired on Mendoza who was hit in the head.

Mendoza was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he’s listed as stable.

Miami-Dade police have asked for the public’s help in finding the three men involved. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471 TIPS (8477).