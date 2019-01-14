Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday morning.

It happened off Southwest 146th Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

“I heard roughly around eight gunshots very loud. I mean, it woke me up right out of my bed,” said Jesse who lives a few houses down from where the shooting happened.

Jesse said he looked out his window and saw a white Ford F-150 pick-up truck barreling down the street with two Hispanic men inside.

He said the truck had bright orange letters that read the word Pavers.

“I saw the passenger put something away in the glove box. I don’t know what it was,” he added.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the injured man to Jackson South Trauma Center with three gunshot wounds. No word on his condition.