MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of South Florida’s best known non-profits upping their mission as the government shut down continues to impact federal workers.

At the Farm Share facility in Homestead, donated food that arrives gets instantly readied for distribution.

“I have friends and family that have given me money to pay my bills. This can’t go on much longer,” said Pail Scaglione.

Farm Share operates three major facilities in Florida.

Every day they distribute donated food for those in need.

Farm Share regards the prolonged government shutdown for the people impacted as the same as a natural disaster.

“We are here to feed people who are hungry regardless of their circumstances. So it was a good match for us knowing it can happen to anyone, anytime including federal employees,” said Gussie Flynn with Farm Share.

As the shutdown continues, there are federal employees who are working without pay, and there are those who are simply furloughed.

Donna McGowan, who works for the IRS, said she’s not sure what to do.

“My savings are depleted, so I am stressing about it,” she said. “It’s this day to day limbo and I think ‘oh, they’re going to resolve this today’ and then lo and behold no, we’re not. So it’s almost like do I start a project or not, do I apply for a job or not, surely we’ll be back to work and then it goes on another day, and another day.”

To help soften the economic blow, Farm Share is setting up temporary food distribution locations in many federal employment locations to better serve the cash-strapped federal employees.

The key for those federal workers is they must call Farm Share.

“What you do is you call the number in the area you are located,” said Flynn. “We will be happy to help you locate where that distribution will be.”

In Miami-Dade they can be reached at (305) 246-3276 and in Broward at (954) 942-6785.