TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – A little more than three months after Hurricane Michael smashed through parts of Northwest Florida, estimated insured losses have topped $5 billion, according to numbers posted Monday on the state Division of Elections website.

As of Friday, insurers had reported 141,039 claims from the Oct. 10 storm, with estimated insured losses of $5.023 billion.

Nearly 73 percent of claims had been closed from the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall in Mexico Beach and caused massive damage in communities such as Panama City, Blountstown and Marianna.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he will return to the region Wednesday to tour storm damage and is expected to be joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long.

The largest number of claims, 94,419, have involved residential property. Also, claims have been most heavily concentrated in Bay County, where 84,526 claims had been filed as of Friday.

Bay is followed by Jackson County, with 13,722 claims; Leon County, with 9,557 claims; Gulf County, with 8,037 claims; Gadsden County, with 5,860 claims; Calhoun County, with 3,998 claims; and Franklin County, with 2,179 claims.

