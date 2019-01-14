Filed Under:Gas Leak, Hollywood, Local TV, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hotel guests and construction workers at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood were evacuated after a gas leak.

Seminole Fire Rescue said workers accidentally cut through a gas line during construction early Monday morning.

Dozens of construction workers and some hotel guests evacuated the area until the line could be capped.

Three people were taken to the hospital. It’s not known if they were guests or workers.

Guests have since been allowed back into the hotel.

