  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alcee Hastings, Local TV, Pancreatic Cancer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings has announced he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The Florida Democrat, who represents the state’s 20th congressional district that includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties, is undergoing treatment at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center in Washington, D.C.

Hastings released the following statement Monday.

“I was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and in the midst of this traumatizing news, I found myself wondering not only if I would survive this disease, but also if it would impact my ability to perform my duties.  Now that I have begun treatment, I feel hopeful about survival and about my ability to continue serving my constituents of Florida’s 20th Congressional district and the nation. 

“My doctors have stated that the advancement in the treatment of cancer is evolutionary and the success rates continue to climb resulting in a dramatic decrease in the number of cancer-related deaths. 

“I have been convinced that this is a battle worth fighting, and my life is defined by fighting battles worth fighting.  Should it become clear that this cancer which has invaded my body cannot be defeated, I will tell you so.

“I release this statement, because I want to be the source providing you with this information.  I ask for your prayers at this time.”  

Hastings, who is 82, is currently Florida’s longest serving member in Congress.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s