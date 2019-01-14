Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LIVE OAK (CBSMiami/AP) — An extremely sad story out of northern Florida.

Authorities say three young children playing outside climbed into an unplugged chest freezer and died when they couldn’t get out.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says the children, ages 1, 4, and 6, couldn’t be revived when they were found Sunday at a home in Live Oak, a north Florida city located in-between Jacksonville and Tallahassee.

Officials say the children lived at the house with their mothers, who are roommates. Two of the children were siblings.

The sheriff’s office says in a Facebook post that one of the women went inside to use the restroom and couldn’t find the children upon returning.

The women searched the property and found the children in the freezer.

The sheriff’s office says foul play isn’t suspected. The case will be forwarded for review to prosecutors.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)