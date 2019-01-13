By Amber Diaz
Filed Under:Amber Diaz, Car Into Building, Local TV, Miami, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, Trauma Center

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was taken away on a stretcher Saturday morning after he crashed his white pickup truck straight into a cricket wireless building, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. at 8900 Southwest 40th Street.

A woman next door said the crash sounded like a bomb.

“I’m sure there was someone inside so I went ahead and called police,” she said.

Brief surveillance video from inside the store shows the lights of the truck through the glass and the quick impact. Dust went flying in the air.

If you look closely at the video, you can see a man moving quickly out of the way, just moments before the truck jumped the curb.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the driver to West-End Trauma Center with traumatic injuries.

Amber Diaz

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s