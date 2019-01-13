Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Denise Benjamin is trying to keep herself busy and her mind off the partial government shutdown.

“It’s tough,” Benjamin said.

The Tamarac resident works for the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD. It has a field office in Brickell.

“I really need the money,” Benjamin said.

The worker joins thousands of others across the country who have been furloughed. Some federal workers, like TSA screeners and airport traffic controllers, are still working without being paid. That boils the blood of one traveler at Miami International Airport.

“I don’t agree with it personally. I think everybody should be paid for their work. My view of this situation is that it’s just ridiculous,” David Ooms said.

An airport spokesperson says there’s an increase in TSA screeners calling out sick. That has forced workers to close Terminal G for half-a-day Saturday, Sunday, and Monday impacting about a dozen flights each afternoon.

“I want to get this resolved. It needs to get resolved just for all those federal employees who are not getting paid,” one traveler said.

Due of the closure at the terminal, there’s a trickledown effect. Workers at the concessions and restaurants in Terminal G hope to make up hours to avoid losing money. Benjamin says since most of the 75-hundred employees at HUD can’t work, she’s concerned about seniors and low income families who may have emergencies with bills, rent, or maintenance.

Another worry is her health.

“I have high blood pressure. It’s controlled but I do need medication every month to control it,” Benjamin said.

Her agency posted on its website that if the shutdown lasts longer than three pay periods, her provider will bill her to pay up or lose health insurance. It’s something the leaders who have a dispute over border security don’t have to go through. People, like Benjamin feel caught in the middle of something she has no say in.

“I hope it ends soon. I hope they come to some type of resolution,” Benjamin said.