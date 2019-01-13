  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By David Dwork
Bob Kuechenberg, Don Shula, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Perfect Season, Super Bowl

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg has died.

Kuechenberg, part of the Dolphins perfect season in 1972, passed away on Saturday, the team announced.

The six-time Pro Bowler played all 14 of his NFL seasons with Miami.

Kuechenberg was a big part of the Dolphins’ back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1972 and 1973.

Former Miami head coach Don Shula released a statement through the team on Kuechenberg’s passing:

Kuechenberg signed with the Dolphins in 1970. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 1969 NFL Draft but never played for them.

He played collegiately at Notre Dame.

