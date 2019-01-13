Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Governor Ron DeSantis made the environment a central part of his campaign for governor.

Now in his first week, he has announced a series of environmental policies that are even impressing his Democrartic opponents.

The governor also demanded the members of the South Florida Water Management District resign en masse.

These have been a dizzying few days on the environmental front.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede is joined by Eric Eikenberg of The Everglades Foundation, who worked with the governor’s transition team in making Florida’s natural resources a priority for his new term.

Guest: Eric Eikenberg, The Everglades Foundation