MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A crackdown on fraud in South Florida is getting results.

Hialeah Police are working currently working with state investigators on a serious issue impacting local consumers.

Authorities found seven skimmer devices installed at gas pumps around the city.

Those skimmers steal your credit card information.

Police say cases involving skimmers are on the rise.

In 2016, more than 200 skimmers were found on different South Florida gas stations.

But last year that number ballooned to more than 1,000.

