Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Police are investigation a fatal shooting in Palm Beach.

Authorities say two men were killed and a third injured in an early morning shooting.

The Palm Beach Post reports the shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives found the victims at Belvedere Estates Park.

One victim died at the scene and a second died at a local hospital. The third victim is expected to survive.

Police say they’re still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspects have been arrested or identified.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)