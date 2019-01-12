  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Lisa Petrillo
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There’s a hot new restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, simply called Dune. It’s a casual contemporary eatery located inside the all new Auberge Residences and Spa, between Sunrise and Oakland Park Boulevards.

The vibe and look is relaxed, light and warm with pale ocean hues, hand-carved woods, tropical plants, all framing those Atlantic ocean views.

This is the first east coast restaurant from Auberge Resorts known first in Napa Valley.  

Executive Chef Edgar Beas, comes to Dune from Santa Fe where he was well regarded for his menu that incorporated sustainable ingredients as well as being a melting pot of flavors, that is now considered American cuisine!

“It could be considered modern American or contemporary American food, because of the many cultures we have here in America,” Chef Beas told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

And since seafood is a favorite here in South Florida, in today’s Digital Bite, Chef interprets a Latin inspired dish with his popular appetizer called Octopus A La Plancha.

dune octopus a la plancha Digital Bite Serves Up Octopus A La Plancha From Dune In Fort Lauderdale

Octopus A La Plancha (Dune)

Here’s the recipe for Octopus a la Plancha served with sofrito patatas bravas, pimenton aioli, and green onion.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Octopus 2-4 lbs
  • 3 roma tomatoes
  • 1 fennel bulb
  • 1 yellow onion
  • ½ cup paprika
  • 3 large Yukon gold potatoes
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 bunch green onion

 

Method (Serves 4):

  • Sautee tomatoes, fennel and onion with paprika. Once soft, puree and season with salt and vinegar.
  • Cook octopus in boiling salted water using the tempering method. Once octopus is cooked, chill and cut tentacles. Char with olive oil in a cast iron pan with green onions.
  • Dice potatoes and roast in an oven at 350 degrees until tender. Once they are cool, sautee in a pan with plenty of oil until crispy.
  • Mix mayo with paprika and season with salt.

Lisa Petrillo

Comments

