FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There’s a hot new restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, simply called Dune. It’s a casual contemporary eatery located inside the all new Auberge Residences and Spa, between Sunrise and Oakland Park Boulevards.

The vibe and look is relaxed, light and warm with pale ocean hues, hand-carved woods, tropical plants, all framing those Atlantic ocean views.

This is the first east coast restaurant from Auberge Resorts known first in Napa Valley.

Executive Chef Edgar Beas, comes to Dune from Santa Fe where he was well regarded for his menu that incorporated sustainable ingredients as well as being a melting pot of flavors, that is now considered American cuisine!

“It could be considered modern American or contemporary American food, because of the many cultures we have here in America,” Chef Beas told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

And since seafood is a favorite here in South Florida, in today’s Digital Bite, Chef interprets a Latin inspired dish with his popular appetizer called Octopus A La Plancha.

Here’s the recipe for Octopus a la Plancha served with sofrito patatas bravas, pimenton aioli, and green onion.

Ingredients:

1 Octopus 2-4 lbs

3 roma tomatoes

1 fennel bulb

1 yellow onion

½ cup paprika

3 large Yukon gold potatoes

1 cup mayonnaise

1 bunch green onion

Method (Serves 4):