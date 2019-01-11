Filed Under:Local TV, Miami, Police Pursuit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An armed carjacking suspect is under arrest in Miami after leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

The pursuit came after Miami-Dade Police responded to Dadeland Mall in Kendall following the carjacking of a grey Nissan Rogue.

It was a Rogue that police pursued to SW 1st Street and 5th Avenue in Miami where the SUV crashed into a parked car.

web chase ends Police Pursuit Ends With Armed Carjacker Under Arrest

Armed carjacking suspect surrenders after leading Miami police on a high speed pursuit on Jan. 11, 2019 (CBS4)

The driver then slowly exited the vehicle and laid on the ground with arms stretched out to surrender.

Miami-Dade Police say they are still trying to determine if the vehicle in the pursuit is the same vehicle stolen from Dadeland Mall.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

 

