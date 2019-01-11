Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Sinai Haitian Seventh-day Adventist School in Plantation is facing several charges Friday after being accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with a student.

Plantation police said Daniel Joseph Azemar, 34, began a relationship with a 13-year-old student back in August.

The victim’s mom discovered sexually graphic conversations on the girl’s phone, according to the arrest report. When pressed, her daughter admitted to her mom the texts were from her math and social studies teacher.

The mother contacted police and the child told detectives that it all started when Azemar lured her to the back room with the pretext of needing help to organize supplies at the school.

Authorities said that was the first time Azemar fondled her breasts and private area over and under her clothing.

Police said he had several such encounters with the child on school grounds.

The arrest report says Azemar had feelings for the child, even expressing his intention to marry her.

Azemar, who is married, was arrested Thursday and confessed to authorities of having romantic feelings for the child.

He faces several charges including lewd and lascivious battery and lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.