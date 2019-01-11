  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (AP) — Long-time Miami Dolphins assistant Darren Rizzi is the fifth candidate to interview for their head coaching job.

Rizzi joined the Miami staff in 2009 and has won the endorsement of such current and former Dolphins as Jason Taylor, Brian Hartline, Kiko Alonso, and Kenyan Drake. He has been special teams coordinator since 2011 and associate head coach since 2017.

Rizzi met Friday with Miami owner Stephen Ross and general manager Chris Grier, who earlier interviewed New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard, New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Dolphins seek a replacement for Adam Gase, fired last week and hired Wednesday as coach of the New York Jets.

