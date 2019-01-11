Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran Staff Sgt. George Thompson.

George served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970 where he rose to the rank of Staff Sgt. quickly.

While serving he says he knew Vietnam was coming. He was drafted and had many tasks from the base camp to maintenance and patrol where many nights he was sent out on a 6 man ambush team with the bravest group of men he’s ever meet.

“I felt responsible for everybody my most concern bring everybody home. I brought most of them home. I was glad I was able to lead a bunch of boys and to me, they were the bravest men I’ve ever meet. I don’t consider myself a hero I did what I had to do and I did the best I could,” said Staff Sgt. George Thompson.

Thompson was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game proudly standing before a packed arena and with his family by his side he saluted the crowd and thanked them as he was given a standing ovation. Today, we honor this hero among us who earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and combat infantry badge.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS 4, we would like to say thank you Staff Sgt. George Thompson for your service.