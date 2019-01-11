Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are searching for a gunman who shot two people Friday morning, leaving them hospitalized and three area schools on lockdown.

The shooting took place on NW 23rd Avenue Road and Bunche Park Drive.

Police say the two victims are a man and a woman. Both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

**SAFETY ALERT** @MGPDFL IS ACTIVELY LOOKING FOR THIS SUBJECT IN THE BUNCHE PARK AREA.

IF YOU SEE HIM, CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY.

SUBJECT ARMED AND DANGEROUS. STAY INDOORS. pic.twitter.com/gJmdKZROZQ — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) January 11, 2019

Three nearby schools were placed into precautionary lockdown. They are Rainbow Park Elementary, Bunche Park Elementary, and North Dade Middle.

The suspect, who police say is armed and dangerous, is still at large.