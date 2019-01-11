  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are searching for a gunman who shot two people Friday morning, leaving them hospitalized and three area schools on lockdown.

The shooting took place on NW 23rd Avenue Road and Bunche Park Drive.

Police say the two victims are a man and a woman. Both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Three nearby schools were placed into precautionary lockdown. They are Rainbow Park Elementary, Bunche Park Elementary, and North Dade Middle.

The suspect, who police say is armed and dangerous, is still at large.

 

