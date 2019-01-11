Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police detectives say they located and disabled seven credit card skimmers from gas stations throughout their city.

Police said they conducted an operation on Wednesday, January 9th, along with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services searching for such devices.

Authorities say that in 2018, over 1,000 devices were recovered from South Florida gas stations, that is up from about 600 recovered in 2017 and about 200 discovered in 2016.

Each skimmer represents an estimated $100,000 threat to consumers, the Florida Department of Agriculture said.

Police did not say if any arrests were made along with the skimmer discoveries.