FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Investigators are looking for a second man in connection to a deadly shooting at a Ft. Lauderdale gas station on Christmas Day.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the Westar station on West Broward Boulevard.

According to police, Jeffrey Sapp and another man drove into the station and park. The man in the passenger seat got out of the care just before Emmanuel Watts, 44, arrived.

Surveillance video shows Sapp, 46, getting out of his car and following Watts into the store, shooting him multiple times, according to the police.

Sapp then got back into his car and drove off.

Watts was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Ft. Lauderdale police, along with the US Marshals South Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and Coral Springs police, took Sapp into custody at his home in Coral Springs on New Year’s Day.

Fort Lauderdale Homicide Detectives are still trying to identify and locate Sapp’s passenger. He’s described as being approximately 45 years old, approximately six feet tall, 250 pounds, and has salt and pepper facial hair. Police say his identity is critical to their investigation.