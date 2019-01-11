Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Fort Lauderdale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Honeybee Sweetery

Topping the list is Honeybee Sweetery. Located at 3007 W. Commercial Blvd., Suite 101, the bakery and cafe, which offers sandwiches, hand-made sweets and more, is the highest rated cafe in Fort Lauderdale, boasting five stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers rave about this European bakery’s brownies, cookies and pies, any of which are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Specialties include the red velvet cake and the peanut butter cake (it has layers of chocolate cake, chocolate fudge, white chocolate mousse and peanut butter mousse).

For breakfast or lunch, try sandwiches like the Moulin Rouge (made with egg, Muenster cheese and Boar’s Head sausage). See the menu here.

2. Press Gourmet Sandwiches

Next up is Imperial Point’s Press Gourmet Sandwiches, situated at 6206 N. Federal Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, which offers salads, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

You’ll find gourmet sandwiches named after newspapers like the Times (it’s loaded with meatballs, mozzarella, herb-whipped ricotta, marinara and Pecorino Romano) and the Daily (with grilled chicken, Brie cheese, candied bacon, tomato, baby spinach, and apricot jam).

This shop, courtesy of Christopher Delprete and Rand Carswell, who were once chefs to celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria, also offers fan favorites like its Parmesan truffle fries and mac and cheese balls, according to bizjournals.com. (Check out the menu here.)

3. Village Café

Central Beach Alliance’s Village Café, located at 551 Breakers Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and traditional American spot four stars out of 265 reviews.

Tucked inside a boutique hotel, this cafe offers breakfast items like egg sandwiches, omelets and pancakes. Other notable menu items include Caribbean shrimp in mango curry, Jack Burger (with onion rings, house-made Jack Daniel’s sauce and pepper jack cheese) and the taco platter. (See this spot’s menu here.)

4. JB&C – Juice Bar and Cafe

JB&C – Juice Bar and Cafe, a cafe that offers juice and smoothies and acai bowls in Flagler Village, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 81 Yelp reviews. Head over to 924 N. Flagler Drive to see for yourself.

At this grab-and-go spot, you’ll find smoothies like Berry Happy (strawberry, blueberry, banana, agave, apple juice and almond milk), paninis like maple-glazed turkey on sourdough bread (with Dijon mustard, tomato, pesto and provolone cheese) plus four kinds of avocado toast. (Check out the menu here.)

5. Angelo Elia The Bakery Bar

Finally, over in Coral Shores, there’s Angelo Elia The Bakery Bar, which has earned four stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, cafe and breakfast and brunch spot at 2104 E. Oakland Park Blvd.

Yelpers say this spot — courtesy of Italian-born chef Angelo Elia — is like having “a slice of Europe” in the neighborhood. Offerings range from gelato and Italian cookies to dark chocolate almond cake. For lunch or dinner, choose from items like Sicilian pan pizza, paninis and folded Italian flatbreads. (Check out the menu here.)