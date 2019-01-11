Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A Florida airport wants to help hundreds of federal employees working through the federal government shutdown.

Tampa International Airport says it has teamed up with United Way Suncoast to begin a food bank.

The airport has about 700 federal airport employees.

The food bank will open on Monday to workers with the TSA, Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Aviation Administration.

All three agencies require their employees to continue working without a paycheck as the dispute over President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall enters its third week. Friday was the first payday with no check for many federal employees.

Workers at the airport police training facility will also have access to the food bank.

Tampa International is also providing lunch for airport employees on Monday and Tuesday.

The airport says it is also seeing what it can do to get workers free bus passes during the shutdown and help with their electric and gas bills.

Despite the government shutdown, Tampa International Airport is not experiencing any operational issues, and have not had to change any of its operations, according to airport officials.