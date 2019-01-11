Filed Under:Dolphin Expressway, Local TV, Traffic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphin Expressway interchange at NW 57th Avenue will be shut down over the weekend so workers can create a new traffic pattern.

The interchange will be closed at 11 p.m. Friday and workers will begin working on what’s called a ‘diverging diamond’ lane pattern.

All entrance and exit ramps will be closed as well as all lanes on NW 57th Avenue between Perimeter Road and Blue Lagoon Drive.

When the interchange re-opens Monday morning drivers will find that they briefly cross over to the opposite side of the road as they pass through the intersection.

The same traffic pattern was opened last year at NW 27th Avenue.

