WESTON (CBSMiami) – Cypress Bay High School in Weston is on a code yellow lockdown following a threat against the school.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they received a call of someone threatening to shoot at the school Friday.

Officials put the school on a code yellow lockdown and traffic around the school has been shutdown while police investigate.

 

However, the City of Weston sent out a tweet that says the phone threat received by BSO “appears to be swatting (pranking); BSO and Fire Rescue is on the scene investigating.”

The City tweets state BSO is searching the school room by room as a precaution to ensure the safety of all students and employees.

Parents are being asked not to come to the school. There is a staging area for parents at Library Park.

