By Frances Wang
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Leo McLarney’s family members knew the World War II veteran was in desperate need of a new roof.

The 94-year-old’s Cutler Bay home suffered severe roof damage during Hurricane Irma.

Family members wrote into CBS4 and after the original story aired, viewers jumped in within a couple of days.

After being Covered with a blue tarp for over a year, McLarney’s roof is finally getting some much needed attention.

“My prayers have been answered,” said Glorida Zach, McLarney’s daughter. “He’s a hardworking man. This is the guy where if neighbors had something wrong, he was over there helping them.”

McLarney was a first class petty officer in the Navy during World War II.

“He never felt that people appreciated what veterans did for this country, said Zach. “He’s being validated right now and it’s wonderful.”

With inspections and permits, Zachary Exposito with Z Roofing & Waterproofing estimates the new roof will be completed in about a month. He says they’re all more than happy to do it.

“Makes us feel great. Makes us feel warm. Makes us feel excited,” said Exposito. “He’s an American hero, someone who has served for the freedom of this country.

“For this to happen restores my faith in this community,” said Zach.

