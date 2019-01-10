Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

EDGEWATER (CBSMiami) — Authorities in Florida rescued a man trapped in a burning vehicle following a fatal head-on crash and the dramatic rescue was caught on an officer’s bodycam.

The incident happened Wednesday morning on I-95 in Edgewater, which is just south of Daytona Beach.

Authorities say 22-year-old Logan Aschendorf was critically injured when his SUV was struck by a wrong-way driver.

Edgewater police and Volusia County Deputies used an ax to break through the driver’s side door and remove Aschendorf from the vehicle.

This as flames and smoke can be seen coming from the vehicle.

Aschendorf was taken to an Orlando hospital for treatment.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of I-95 at the accident site were closed for more than 13 hours.