MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An Overtown program is encouraging inner-city kids to read while getting a haircut.

The initiative called was started by members of the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis, who have been reading to inner city kids monthly for the past 20 years.

The barbershop reading program, called ‘Read & Cut 1, 2, 3’ takes place at the Just Right Barber Shop, located in the 1100 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

The shop is said to be the oldest in Overtown, with 68 years in existence.

Organizers said elementary school aged-kids can receive a 20% discount on their haircuts if they read a book out loud while getting their haircut.

The children also get to choose a book to take home with them.

Members of the club read to or with second graders at Frederick Douglass Elementary on the first Wednesday of every month, organizers said.