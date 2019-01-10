Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of fondling a young girl while waiting in a check out at a Sedano’s Supermarket was ordered by a judge to remain in jail on an immigration hold.

An immigration hold is an order pertaining to an undocumented immigrant already in jail, who is waiting transfer to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Police said the incident took place January 4th at the grocery store in the 3800 block of West Flager Street.

Juan Gonzalez, 59, stood behind the seven-year-old girl and father in line and reportedly touched her buttocks and private area over her dress.

The girl did not tell her father until they were just about to leave the store.

The girl’s father told the manager what had happened and the two reviewed the store’s surveillance video which reportedly showed Gonzalez touching the girl in her private areas several times.

When the girl’s father tried to stop Gonzalez from leaving the store until the police arrived, Gonzalez pulled a pocket knife on him and said, “If you hit me, I’ll stab you,” according to his arrest report.

“When you hear something like this it is very disturbing and makes your blood boil,” said City of Miami Police officer Kiara Delva.

The police arrived and Gonzalez was arrested. He’s been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“At this time we do not believe any other victims are involved,” said Delva.

Gonzalez has a long history of run-ins with law enforcement going back to the 1980’s.

“At Sedano’s, our customers’ safety and well-being have always been one of our top priorities. Our hearts go out to the victim and her family. We are fully cooperating with authorities in their ongoing investigation, and thus, cannot comment further,” said Sedano’s Supermarkets spokesman Javier Herran.