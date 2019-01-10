Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis will be back in South Florida on Friday.

His office confirmed that DeSantis will be making a statement on “holding government officials accountable.”

The event will take place at Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Fort Lauderdale at 3 p.m.

While the press release doesn’t give details, it’s believed that DeSantis will be suspending Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

While campaigning last year, DeSantis said on multiple occasions that Israel should be suspended for how he and his office handled the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

DeSantis will be joined by Lt. Governor Jenaette Nunez and Attorney General Ashley Moody.