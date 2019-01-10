Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Doral Taekwondo instructor accused of forcing a young student to perform sex acts on him will remain in jail.

Sebastian Choi, 22, went before a judge Thursday morning during a hearing to determine if there was probable cause for the charges against him. The judge ruled that there was and ordered that he be held without bond.

Choi reportedly forced the girl, now 13, to perform sex acts numerous times.

“She said she was 10 at the time. She specifically remembers that she was 10. She had been there since she was 6,” Det. Angel Rodriguez told the judge when he was asked when the abuse started.

When asked how many times it happened, Rodriguez replied, “According to our forensics investigators she found it happened between two weeks and a month.”

Choi faces four counts of sexual battery on a minor and lewd/lascivious molestation.

“This is an example of how you have to encourage your children to speak out,” said Rodriguez.

Miami-Dade police believe there could be other victims.

Choi is an instructor at his family run business in Doral. One man whose son is enrolled there said he felt the other parents were owed an explanation.

“I want some facts. I want some details,” said Gary Shipman from Plantation.

If bond is granted and he’s released, Choi has been ordered to have no contact with the girl.

Choi claims on his Facebook page that he is a member of TEAM USA’s Taekwondo Olympic team.

Choi was a member of the Poomsae National Team.

As soon as USA Taekwondo was notified of the charge, Choi was immediately suspended and his case reported to the U.S. Center for SafeSport. He is now ineligible for any USA Taekwondo related activity until such time as he is cleared of any and all allegations.

Choi is being represented by prominent defense attorney Michael Band who has not commented on the case.