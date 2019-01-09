Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Boynton Beach police say a woman was arrested after they say she broke into a police substation, took food from their fridge, heated it up in the microwave, ate it and left her wallet at the scene.

Police said when officers arrived to work on Thursday at around 8 a.m., at the substation in the 2200 block of South Congress Avenue, they noticed a broken kitchen window. After further inspection, they discovered someone had broken into their facility.

The intruder removed meals from the refrigerator, heated one of those meals and proceded to eat it in their kitchen, police said.

Apparently, the intruder was not a fan of asparagus, as a photo released by police shows vegetables strewn all over their kitchen area.

1st mistake – breaking into our substation. 2nd – eating Agent Berben's chicken & asparagus. 3rd – leaving her ID behind. Today, we charged Yvelande Jean-Pierre w/burglary to an unoccupied structure, theft & criminal mischief. Read the arrest report: https://t.co/ZqLrYMKgKc pic.twitter.com/bg5Y7LGS2c — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) January 9, 2019

Investigators subsequently found a plastic bag on top of a trash can containing the woman’s wallet.

She was identified by police as Yvelande Jean-Pierre, 29.

Jean-Pierre denied being at the scene of the crime, but police say video surveillance from their facility seems to contradict her claim.

The woman was charged with Burglary to an Unoccupied Structure, Theft, and Criminal Mischief.