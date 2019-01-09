Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A terrifying experience was caught on camera in Australia.

The footage captured the moment a freeway sight came crashing onto an unsuspecting car.

Dash cam video shows the sign falling right into the path of the car.

The driver was unable to maneuver out of the way in time and slammed right into it.

A view from above shows the intensive damage done to the car.

Police say the driver suffered minor neck injuries and was taken to the hospital.