Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Warmups and rehearsals are underway at the Miami City Ballet.

It’s last minute prep for a performance at The New World Center.

These students, who range in age from 15-18, are just some of the 159 finalists, chosen from thousands of applicants, to participate in National Young Arts Week.

“Now in its 38th year, National YoungArts Week is about taking the most accomplished young artists from around the nation in ten forms of disciplines from visual arts, theater, music, dance, voice and more and bring them to master classes, exhibitions here on Campus and performances,” said Lisa Leone, Vice President of Artist Programs.

Blake Rogers is a senior from Dallas, Texas.

His wood furniture meets art piece he calls Matrix is on display at the gallery, among many other works of art inside the YoungArts headquarters off Biscayne Boulevard.

“This week I’m learning about all different types of design. Not just furniture but fashion design, graphics. I’m also able to watch great performances in dance, live theater and classical music, so it’s a great artistic experience,” said Blake.

Chat Travieso, who is now a master class teacher in the visual arts, is a YoungArts alumni.

“Even 15 years ago it was just a transformative week. You get to meet so many artists and young people who are doing similar things from all across the country. To this day, they have continued that tradition every year,” said Chat.

Tommy Walton teaches students visual arts including fashion design and the business behind it.

“I also teach how to brand yourself and how to communicate your form of art to a wide variety of people,” Tommy said.

Joie is a senior from Indiana who wants be a graphic designer

“I designed a fictional dim sum restaurant and I created and branded all parts of the restaurant, so I made a logo and I made the takeout box designs,” she explained

Every night this week audiences can experience the work of these next generation of artists through performances in South Florida.

And for the students, it’s a moment to shine in a field they born to be a part of YoungArts week culminated with the yearly Backyard Ball Saturday night.

For more info on events and the ball, click here.