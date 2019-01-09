  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are looking into how a 15-year-old boy fell to his death from the 9th floor of his apartment building on Collins Avenue.

Their preliminary report indicates Samuel Farkas, who was a day away from turning 16, was locked out of his apartment unit on the 8th floor at La Costa condominium on Tuesday evening.

Police said it appears the teen tried to scale down to the outdoor balcony of his unit from the 9th floor, lost his grip and fell to the mezzanine floor.

Rescue and police units responded to the scene, but could not save the teen.

No further information was available at this time.

