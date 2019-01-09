  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crandon Park, Department of Health, Key Biscayne, Local TV, Miami-Dade County, North Shore Beach, Swimming Advisory

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The water off some South Florida beaches may not be safe to swim in.

The Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued a swimming advisory for two beaches, due to poor water quality.

Swimmers are urged to avoid Crandon South Beach at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne and North Shore Beach at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.

Two consecutive water samples exceeded the standard for a bacteria that could cause infections or illness.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has been conducting marine beach water quality monitoring at 16 sites, including the beach sites at these locations weekly since August 2002, through the Florida Healthy Beaches Program.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s