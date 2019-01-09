Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The water off some South Florida beaches may not be safe to swim in.

The Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued a swimming advisory for two beaches, due to poor water quality.

Swimmers are urged to avoid Crandon South Beach at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne and North Shore Beach at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.

Two consecutive water samples exceeded the standard for a bacteria that could cause infections or illness.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has been conducting marine beach water quality monitoring at 16 sites, including the beach sites at these locations weekly since August 2002, through the Florida Healthy Beaches Program.