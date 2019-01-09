  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami, Miami Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators in Miami are trying to determine what led to the murder of a man early Wednesday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., police got a ShotSpotter alert that there was gunfire in the area of 500 N.W. 47 Street.

Arriving officers found the body of a man in the road next to a car. He appeared to have been fatally shot. Police do not know if the man was getting into or out of the car when he was shot. They have also not released his name.

Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood, talking with neighbors to see if they heard or saw anything that could help them with the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s