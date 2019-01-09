Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators in Miami are trying to determine what led to the murder of a man early Wednesday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., police got a ShotSpotter alert that there was gunfire in the area of 500 N.W. 47 Street.

Arriving officers found the body of a man in the road next to a car. He appeared to have been fatally shot. Police do not know if the man was getting into or out of the car when he was shot. They have also not released his name.

Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood, talking with neighbors to see if they heard or saw anything that could help them with the case.