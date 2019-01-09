Filed Under:Florida Supreme Court, Local TV, Politics, Ron DeSantis

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fresh off his inauguration day, Governor Ron DeSantis will be at Miami’s Freedom Tower on Wednesday to make an important announcement regarding the Florida Supreme Court.

The Governor has already issued two executive orders on diversity in government and preventing sexual harassment.

In the coming days, he’s planning on proposing several policy changes to the environment and healthcare. He also plans to move quickly on medical marijuana proposals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s