Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fresh off his inauguration day, Governor Ron DeSantis will be at Miami’s Freedom Tower on Wednesday to make an important announcement regarding the Florida Supreme Court.

The Governor has already issued two executive orders on diversity in government and preventing sexual harassment.

In the coming days, he’s planning on proposing several policy changes to the environment and healthcare. He also plans to move quickly on medical marijuana proposals.