NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — Former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase wasn’t unemployed for long.

A person familiar with the decision says the New York Jets have hired Gase as their head coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday night because the team had not yet announced the hiring.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Breaking: The New York Jets have selected former Dolphins coach Adam Gase to be their next head coach, per sources close to the situation. The deal will be finished late tonight or early Thursday morning depending on logistics. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 10, 2019

Gase was 23-26 in three seasons with Miami, including a playoff game in 2016, before being fired after this season.

The 40-year-old coach worked as an assistant with Detroit, San Francisco and Denver before being promoted to offensive coordinator by the Broncos in 2013 and drawing rave reviews from Peyton Manning.

Gase followed coach John Fox to Chicago in 2015 to be the Bears’ offensive coordinator. He was hired by the Dolphins as their head coach the following season.

Gase replaces Todd Bowles, who was fired after he went 24-40 in four seasons.

