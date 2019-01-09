Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – More than 200 days since the upgrade to the SunPass system was initiated, SunPass customers may be receiving their invoices beginning this week.

The invoices will be coming in the mail – not your email.

Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) is warning SunPass customers that if they get a notice of payment in their email – it’s a scam.

The emails being sent using the address of “SunPassNotice@ezpass-collections.net” and the contain the following threat.

“Please find the attached invoice for past due tolls that have been charged to your Sun Pass account. Failure to pay will result in a summons for court appearance within 30 days.”

The solicitations also include a link to an alleged invoice, and the sender is identified as “Sun Pass Collections Inc,” or “Sun Pass Collections Inc Linebargar Goggen Blaiir, LLP.”

The FTE said it is not affiliated with “Sun Pass Collections Inc,” or “Sun Pass Collections Inc Linebargar Goggen Blaiir,

LLP”.

They also do not send toll invoices through email. Official toll invoices are only sent through the mail and the only website to make a payment is Sunpass.com.

If you have any questions regarding your account, you can go to http://www.SunPass.com or contact their customer service representatives at (888) 865

-5352.